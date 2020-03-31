The King's Portion needs help dealing with increased demand due to the novel coronavirus’ impact on the local community, King's Portion President and founder Sheila Harr said.

The non-profit organization has been distributing food for Douglas and Converse County, both in person and delivering to those who cannot make it to the pantry, since April of 2011.

According to the website they serve “elderly, sick/disabled, low income, single parent families, the unemployed, the children, and those at or below poverty levels.

​We provide meats, breads, fresh fruit and vegetables when available, non-perishable food items, commodities to those who qualify, and personal hygiene items.”

The organization also fills kids backpacks with food through it’s Blessings In A Backpack service.

The King's Portion normally serves the community on a bimonthly basis, but began offering food weekly to anyone laid off due to the virus’ effect on the economy or anyone just needing some help.

For the previous three weeks, King's Portion has had clients line up outside of their office, and allow two inside at a time in an effort to keep up with social distancing.

Starting this week they will begin with a drive thru model with their food giveaway and Blessings In A Backpack services.

“Bags will be prepared in advance,” Harr said. “We will fill the bags then place them outside along our sidewalk, where the individual will pick up their bag then go. (The goal) is less handling, less gathering and less transmission."

Because of the higher volume of residents coming to the food pantry their need for food and monetary donations as well as volunteers is increasing.

“We know there are a lot of families that have gotten laid off,” Harr said. “We have received calls from probation and parole offices asking for food bags because they serve people who are in poverty or recently had job losses.

“We are dealing with a lot more people. Normally on average we have about 105 families every month we do it. With the month of March we will end up serving 278 in just three weeks. It takes a lot of people to keep this going. With the virus we want to keep it at 10 volunteers to obey the government guidelines.”

Other than food that is donated, the pantry purchases all of the food they hand out from the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, with most of their funding coming from community donations.

They are also in need of more volunteers on Wednesdays and Thursdays starting at 4:30. Wednesday they need help preparing the bags to be donated, and Thursday they need help dispersing the bags.

If you would like to donate money you can go to the donations tab at thekingsportion.weebly.com and donate via PayPal or contact Harr at (307)359-9158.

If you are in need of food you can sign up to be on the list on their Facebook and collect the food every Thursday in-between 4:30 and 6:30, with Blessings In A Backpack services taking place from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. They also offer optional prayer sessions with every food pickup.