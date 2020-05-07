Bars, restaurants and other food establishments are now open for outside eating according to a variance by Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Converse County Health Officer Dr. Mark Campbell effective immediately.

The full order will be posted at conversecounty.org.

According to the release all businesses that have been closed due to the public health statewide order are now allowed to reopen with some restrictions in place.

All patrons of the business shall be seated at tables or booths, limited to groups of six, preferably of the same household.

Tables with guests must be positioned to that guests at different tables are at least six feet apart; waiting areas must have floor markers to indicate proper spacing.

The business shall assure that social distancing guidelines are maintained while customers enter and remain in the establishment. Staff shall wear face coverings at all times and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table.

Cups, lids, napkins and straws must be handed directly to customers by staff; tables must not be set prior to customer arrival.

Staff shall avoid touching items that have been placed on the table, the table must be cleared by dedicated staff once all guests have left the tables.

Dedicated staff shall sanitize the area occupied by customers upon departing, including tables, menus, pens, salt and pepper shakers, chairs, etc.

The business may not operate if PPE, EPA approved disinfectant and sanitizers, soap and other necessary cleaning supplies are not available. Hand sanitizer must be available immediately adjacent to bathrooms.

The business shall clean and disinfect in the morning, afternoon and evening all talbes, chairs, door handles, floors, bathrooms and any high-touch surfaces.

No self-serve food or buffet options may be available unless food is pre-packaged and drink refills are not allowed in the same container.

To-go boxes, pizza boxes, paper cups and any other paper product that touches food must be treated as food.

Staff shall use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods, gloves are not required when handling foods that have yet to be cooked.

Employees must be screened for symptoms for COVID-19 or for exposure to an individual with COVID-19 prior to each shift.

Self-service condiments should be eliminated unless they can be cleaned adequately in between customers.

Businesses should encourage contactless and non-signature payment, if not possible then card and payment stations must be sanitized after each use.

The business shall maintain a record of staff working hours, by date and time for purposes of COVID-19 tracing, playgrounds at the business must remain closed and no dart/pool leagues, dances, events or karaoke may take place at the business.