Four Republicans have tossed their hats into the ring for the two open seats on the Converse County Commission, turning it into a contested race with an interesting twist – one of the challengers to the two incumbents doesn’t expect to win and he already works for the county.

Converse County Emergency Management Director Russ Dalgarn of Glenrock, who unsuccessfully ran for Converse County Coroner in the 2018 primary, filed with the County Clerk’s Office before Friday’s deadline. He has been the county emergency manager for 12 years.

He will face fellow Republicans and current Commissioners Rick Grant and Mike Colling, as well as Republican Cruz VonWald in the primary election in August. If Dalgarn should win a commissioner seat, though, he would have to resign his current job because an elected official cannot also be an employee of the agency he oversees.

“Government is interesting to me. I figured I’d throw my name into the ballot,” Dalgarn said. “Over the years, I think our past and current county government has done a good job with that. I’d like to continue that,” he said.

Dalgarn expressed doubt that Grant and Colling would lose at the primary, but he said that wasn’t entirely why he was running. If Commissioner Robert Short would happen to win in his campaign to get elected to the U.S. Senate, the county would need to appoint a replacement commissioner. Dalgarn said he would hope that by having his name on the ballot now, he would be in a better position to get appointed to serve the remaining two years of Short’s term.

Grant and Colling are both popular elected officials who have served multiple four-year terms. Grant ranches near Glenrock, while Colling was a business owner and former police chief in the town.

VonWald is a Douglas resident. The 30-year-old Von Wald said he feels our county needs a younger viewpoint.

“We’ve had the same type of mentality in there,” he said. “I’m not a business owner, I’m not a ranch owner. I want to get the average joe outlook into our higher power rather than just standing by. There are opportunities the county isn’t utilizing with its spending.”

He did not go into specifics.

No Democrats filed for any partisan seat in the county. However, Derek Joppru of Douglas, who reportedly dropped out of the race last week once county officials determined the wrong paperwork was filed, could still have his name appear on the general election ballot in November as a Constitutionalist Party candidate.

Because of Joppru’s Constitutionalist party affiliation, he would not appear on the primary ballot and doesn’t have to file until later this summer. However, he would have to file the correct paperwork and at the proper time to be on the ballot, but first he has to be accepted by that party. He said he plans to meet with party officials next week to see if they will allow him to represent them on the ballot.

In another contested race, Republicans Karen Rimmer and Kacy Jo Hladky, both of Douglas, remain the only two candidates running for County Clerk.

Rimmer is running to maintain her position since taking over for Lucile Taylor when she retired in January.

“When I saw that Lucile was retiring I jumped at the chance to apply,” Rimmer said. “It’s been very challenging but very rewarding.”

Rimmer said if she’s re-elected, she didn’t have plans for any major changes but is interested in updating policies and procedures. She also praised the current county clerk staff.

“One of my biggest responsibilities is making sure they can do their jobs and thrive in their positions. I can’t do this without them,” she said.

Although the Budget reported in the May 27 issue that Hladky lives in Lusk, she corrected that, noting she is a Douglas resident who works and has a mailing address in Lusk, which is why her filing paperwork lists a Lusk address. If she actually lived outside Converse County, she would not be eligible to run for a Converse County office.

“My husband and I just recently moved back to Douglas,” she said, “I really want to get back into the community and find my place again.”

Hladky works as an accounting bookkeeper for Niobrara Electric Association, which she commented has similar duties to that of the county clerk.

“The county clerk position is really dependent on organization, and I’m getting my master’s in business administration. I’m looking toward bringing my educational background into this position because I think it would serve this community really well,” she said.

Candidates for city council haven’t changed since last week, with incumbents Karl Hertz and Monty Gilbreath running alongside newcomer Ron McNare.

Nobody has filed for the three spots open on the Lost Springs Town Council.

Glenrock Town Council member Margaret Nunn filed to retain her position along with fellow incumbent councilman John Moulton.

Two candidates have filed for the two open seats on the Rolling Hills Town Council. Council members Donna Weaver and Bob Sweet are running to retain their positions.

For state offices in this area, state Sen. Brian Boner is seeking re-election unopposed in Senate District 2; Rep. Eric Barlow will face newcomer Martin Phillips, both of Gillette, in House District 3; Rep. Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater and challenger Jeremy Haroldson of Wheatland will face ioff in HD 4; and Camilla Hicks of Glenrock has filed for HD 6 against Rep. Aaron Clausen of Douglas.

Hicks is the Converse County Republican Party treasurer, while Clausen is a Douglas area rancher.

No Democrat has filed for any of the above legislative seats.