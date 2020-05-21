More than 100 Antelope coal mine workers out of jobs

Navajo Transitional Energy Co. (NTEC) announced Thursday that 93 hourly workers were furloughed and eight other salaried employees laid off.
The demand for Powder River Basin coal continues to wane as energy consumption in the United States has fallen by nearly 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, said NTEC, which owns the Antelope mine near Wright.
“As COVID-19 continues to ravage the U.S. economy, domestic demand for coal has declined,” the company said in a press release announcing the moves. “While we have taken steps to preserve as many jobs as possible, including temporary pay reductions, the continued decline has resulted in the need for additional workforce reductions at our Antelope mine near Gillette.”
More information will be available in next week’s Douglas Budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.