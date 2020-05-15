Today is the official start of the Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020. The torch run, which benefits Special Olympics Wyoming will be hosted by state law enforcement agencies virtually this summer due to social distancing guidelines.
Law enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes and public supporters are invited to participate by walking or running outside or using home exercise equipment. Then, participants will take a picture or short video and upload it to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.
The virtual torch run will last until July 15 and the goal is to reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,000 to support Special Olympics Wyoming. Donations can by made at www.firstgiving.com/event/sowy/2020WY-LETR-Virtual-Torch-Run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.