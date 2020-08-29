Converse County Emergency Management and Converse County Public Health have received notification of the 33rd positive coronavirus case in Converse County as of Aug. 29.
The individual is a woman in her 20s, has symptoms and is recovering at home.
To date, Converse County has eight active cases of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional 12 individuals in quarantine who are connected to the active cases.
