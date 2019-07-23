A lone barrel labelled with HazMat stickers was found laying on its side on the sidewalk next to the First Baptist Church on South Fourth and Oak streets early Tuesday morning, prompting a quick response from multiple agencies.

Douglas Police and Douglas Volunteer Fire Department quickly closed that block of Oak around 7:10 a.m. as they investigated the contents of the 55-gallon drum.

The Douglas Boys & Girls Club is located across the street, as are several retail businesses, and Memorial Hospital of Converse County is less than a block to the east. No evacuations were ordered.

First Baptist Church elder Tim Byer said he received a call from a person who saw some contents spilling out of the barrel. A Department of Homeland Security team was called in from Casper to test it, according to a DPD press release.

In the release, DPD Chief Ron Casalenda said the response team from Casper “determined that the barrel contained non-hazardous water. The barrel was removed from the scene without incident.”