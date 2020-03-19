Department of Workforce Services (DWS) offices throughout the State of Wyoming are open and actively serving individuals. People who have been laid off and looking for work can find assistance at one of the department’s 20 locations.

Workers who have lost their jobs through layoffs have a number of options.Most need immediate assistance with filing claims with the Unemployment Insurance program. While that financial assistance does not replace a full paycheck, it can help people through the hard times between jobs. DWS workforce specialists also help the dislocated workers register on Wyoming at Work, a Wyoming-specific employment search engine.

“I encourage individuals who find themselves out of a job through no fault of their own to explore their options with our capable DWS staff,” said Director of the Department of Workforce Services Robin Sessions Cooley. “DWS Workforce Centers are ready and willing to assist individuals who need help now.”

Individuals who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are generally eligible for unemployment benefits. Workers can submit applications for benefits online by filing at wyui.wyo.gov or by calling (307) 473-3789. Online filing is encouraged due to the current high call volume and the need for social distancing. Individuals requiring help with filing can receive assistance at the DWS workforce center locations.

A list of DWS Workforce Centers follows:

AFTON

Workforce Center

350 South Washington Street, Afton, WY 83110

(307) 886-9260

CASPER

Workforce Center

851 Werner Court, #120, Casper, WY 82601

(307) 234-4591

CHEYENNE

Workforce Center

5221 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82002

(307) 777-3700

CODY

Workforce Center

1026 Blackburn Ave., #1, Cody, WY 82414

(307) 587-4241

DOUGLAS

Workforce Center

311 North Russell Ave., #B, Douglas, WY 82633

(307) 358-2147

EVANSTON

Workforce Center

98 Independence Drive, Evanston, WY 82930

(307) 789-9802

GILLETTE

Workforce Center

551 Running W Drive, #100, Gillette, WY 82718

(307) 682-9313

JACKSON

Workforce Center

155 West Gill Ave., Jackson, WY 83001

(307) 733-4091

KEMMERER

Workforce Center

20 Adaville Road, Diamondville, WY 83116

(307) 877-5501

LANDER

Workforce Center

1295 12th Street, Lander, WY 82520

(307) 335-9224

LARAMIE

Workforce Center

3817 Beech Street, #100, Laramie, WY 82070

(307) 742-2153

NEWCASTLE

Workforce Center

22922 Hwy 85, Newcastle, WY 82701

(307) 746-9690

POWELL

Workforce Center

Northwest College, Frisby Building, North Cheyenne Street, Powell, WY 82435

(307) 754-6436

RAWLINS

Workforce Center

1703 Edinburgh Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

(307) 324-3485

RIVERTON

Workforce Center

422 East Fremont Ave., Riverton, WY 82501

(307) 856-9231

ROCK SPRINGS

Workforce Center

2451 Foothill Blvd. #100, Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 382-2747

SHERIDAN

Workforce Center

247 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, WY 82801

(307) 672-9775

TORRINGTON

Workforce Center

1610 East M Street, Torrington, WY 82240

(307) 532-4171

WHEATLAND

Workforce Center

1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, Wheatland, WY 82201

(307) 322-4741

WORLAND

Workforce Center

1200 Culbertson Ave., #F, Worland, WY 82401

(307) 347-8173