Department of Workforce Services (DWS) offices throughout the State of Wyoming are open and actively serving individuals. People who have been laid off and looking for work can find assistance at one of the department’s 20 locations.
Workers who have lost their jobs through layoffs have a number of options.Most need immediate assistance with filing claims with the Unemployment Insurance program. While that financial assistance does not replace a full paycheck, it can help people through the hard times between jobs. DWS workforce specialists also help the dislocated workers register on Wyoming at Work, a Wyoming-specific employment search engine.
“I encourage individuals who find themselves out of a job through no fault of their own to explore their options with our capable DWS staff,” said Director of the Department of Workforce Services Robin Sessions Cooley. “DWS Workforce Centers are ready and willing to assist individuals who need help now.”
Individuals who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own are generally eligible for unemployment benefits. Workers can submit applications for benefits online by filing at wyui.wyo.gov or by calling (307) 473-3789. Online filing is encouraged due to the current high call volume and the need for social distancing. Individuals requiring help with filing can receive assistance at the DWS workforce center locations.
A list of DWS Workforce Centers follows:
AFTON
Workforce Center
350 South Washington Street, Afton, WY 83110
(307) 886-9260
CASPER
Workforce Center
851 Werner Court, #120, Casper, WY 82601
(307) 234-4591
CHEYENNE
Workforce Center
5221 Yellowstone Road, Cheyenne, WY 82002
(307) 777-3700
CODY
Workforce Center
1026 Blackburn Ave., #1, Cody, WY 82414
(307) 587-4241
DOUGLAS
Workforce Center
311 North Russell Ave., #B, Douglas, WY 82633
(307) 358-2147
EVANSTON
Workforce Center
98 Independence Drive, Evanston, WY 82930
(307) 789-9802
GILLETTE
Workforce Center
551 Running W Drive, #100, Gillette, WY 82718
(307) 682-9313
JACKSON
Workforce Center
155 West Gill Ave., Jackson, WY 83001
(307) 733-4091
KEMMERER
Workforce Center
20 Adaville Road, Diamondville, WY 83116
(307) 877-5501
LANDER
Workforce Center
1295 12th Street, Lander, WY 82520
(307) 335-9224
LARAMIE
Workforce Center
3817 Beech Street, #100, Laramie, WY 82070
(307) 742-2153
NEWCASTLE
Workforce Center
22922 Hwy 85, Newcastle, WY 82701
(307) 746-9690
POWELL
Workforce Center
Northwest College, Frisby Building, North Cheyenne Street, Powell, WY 82435
(307) 754-6436
RAWLINS
Workforce Center
1703 Edinburgh Street, Rawlins, WY 82301
(307) 324-3485
RIVERTON
Workforce Center
422 East Fremont Ave., Riverton, WY 82501
(307) 856-9231
ROCK SPRINGS
Workforce Center
2451 Foothill Blvd. #100, Rock Springs, WY 82901
(307) 382-2747
SHERIDAN
Workforce Center
247 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-9775
TORRINGTON
Workforce Center
1610 East M Street, Torrington, WY 82240
(307) 532-4171
WHEATLAND
Workforce Center
1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, Wheatland, WY 82201
(307) 322-4741
WORLAND
Workforce Center
1200 Culbertson Ave., #F, Worland, WY 82401
(307) 347-8173
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.