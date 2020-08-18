Unofficial Converse County election results

The following are the unofficial results from the 2020 primary election in Converse County.
Robert Short beat Cynthia Lummis for the U.S. Senate seat for the Republican party while Merav Ben David won for the Democrat party.
In the race for U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will be moving to the general election in November along with Democrat Lynette Grey Bull.
Brian Boner won for State Senate Dist. 2, Eric Barlow won the House District 3 seat, Dan Kirkbride won for House District 4 and Aaron Clausen won the House District 6 seat.
Karen Rimmer was the winner for the county clerk seat, beating Kacy Jo Hladky by nearly 400 votes.
In the county commissioner race Mike Colling and Rick Grant earned the most votes over Russ Dalgrin and Cruz Vonwald who came in third place with just over 1,000 votes.
The Douglas City Council Monty Gilbreath, Karl Hertz and Ron McNare will all be moving to the general election ballot.
