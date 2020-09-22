Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING DUE TO GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 307... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302 AND 307. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&