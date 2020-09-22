A Ford pickup truck crashed onto the Hampton Inn & Suites property near the back side of the building next to the I-25 interchange early Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred just prior to 6 p.m.
At around 6:30, tow truck crews were on the scene to lift the car out the area.
The driver of the car was transported by EMS teams to Memorial Hospital of Converse County, Wyoming Highway Patrol State Trooper Cody Smith said.
The only other passengers of the car were two dogs, Smith said, which "are fine."
Smith cited a "possible medical condition" as the cause of the accident.
For more information please see this week's issue of The Douglas Budget.
