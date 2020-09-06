Members of the Douglas Fire Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Memorial Hospital of Converse County and other emergency first responders sought to extinguish a reported fire at the Irwin Towers apartment building on 120 S. 5th Street in Douglas on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities were first alerted to the fire around 2:30 p.m. Residents of the building were evacuated by members of the Douglas Fire Department shortly thereafter.
The fire broke out in an apartment on the fourth floor, according to reports from an emergency police radio.
Authorities at the scene could not comment on the cause of the fire or whether anyone was injured.
A section of S. 4th Street, which borders the west side of the apartment building, was closed to traffic.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
