Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONTINUES THROUGH SUNDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 310, 311, 312, AND 313... * WIND...NORTHWEST TO NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH A FEW GUSTS AROUND 25 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 TO 15 PERCENT THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON. * HAINES...5 TO 6. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&