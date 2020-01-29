When Brett Reese initially purchased the old EWC/Northside Grade School back in November of last year, his mind went wild with numerous possibilities for the expansive space sitting along the corner of Walnut and N 6th Streets.

Reese grew up attending school in the building, and saw the potential to keep the structure viable in serving the needs of the Douglas community. His bid of $109,000 was awarded by the Douglas School District during a regular meeting Nov. 12 of last year.

Now residing in Greeley, Colorado, he sought input from anyone and everyone who would talk to him regarding what they thought the space would best be used for.

Nearly two months into Reese’s ownership of the building, he has a pretty good idea with how he’s moving forward.

“I’m going to make the classrooms into apartments,” he explained Monday of this week. “It’s going to take quite a bit.”

In his talks with the city and through various conversations with community members, bringing in additional housing to a city where housing is extremely difficult to acquire, was a pretty simple solution to come to.

His plan is to construct mostly one bedroom apartments and a couple two bedroom units within the space the classrooms on the north and south sides of the building are located. All-in-all, he’s looking at approximately eight apartments in total.

In order to begin construction work, Reese is waiting for the building to be rezoned to an R3 zone, which he expects to be passed in a Douglas city council meeting in late February.

The center of the building features an auditorium and gymnasium, which he is still debating what to do with.

Ideally, he wants to keep both of those facilities open and free to utilize to the public. His dream is to have these facilities used throughout the day every day.

So far, he hasn’t been successful in having people call him back or provide necessary feedback on how best to use the two facilities moving forward, he said.

Unity Christian Fellowship was worshiping at the building up until the end of January, but moved out once Reese told them of the apartments going in.

If he doesn’t hear from the community in this regard, he says he will eventually have to move forward with another plan. There is a possibility both the gymnasium and auditorium are converted into living spaces as well.

“I would love somebody to take over the auditorium and gym,” he said. “I’m not looking to make money on it. My vision is for it to be active all of the time.”

With the recent proposal for a new rec center failing last fall, Reese expected more public feedback on potentially splitting up the use of the gymnasium at least.

“I would love for people who are interested with any ideas or anything to call me,” Reese said. “Let’s make this happen and have some fun.”

He’s moving forward with security of residents and potential users of the non-living spaces in mind, stating he will be implementing security cameras at the location.

Next Monday, Reese is welcoming the public to swing by the building. He wants folks to come with trailers and pick up the furnishings he doesn’t need moving forward.

The pickup window will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3.

Items he is giving away for free include student desks, partitions, various chairs, couches, filing cabinets and office desks.

In regard to discussions on use of the building moving forward, Reese asks for anyone interested to give him a call at (970) 405-0086.

“I would love for people who are interested to get ahold of me,” he said. “Any idea. You know, if someone wants to take over and put a Planet Fitness in the gym. I mean, anything.