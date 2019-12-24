Converse County Clerk Lucile Taylor has submitted her resignation effective January 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. – paving the way for the next step in finding her replacement. That is, the county Republican Central Committee will be accepting applications from any registered Republican interested in the position.

"The Converse County Republican Party will not receive official notice of the vacancy from the chair of the Converse County commissioners until Jan. 2 when the vacancy occurs. This will allow the CCRP to host interviews of candidates on our Jan. 9 meeting," said CCRP Chairman Terry Moss.

For anyone interested in throwing their hat in the ring, Moss said they should submit via e-mail a one page letter of interest and no more than two page resume to him at at terrymoss@mac.com by end of day on Jan. 7.

All candidates will will have an opportunity to give a 5 minute speech and answer questions from the precinct committee men and women at a Jan. 9 CCRP meeting.

From the list of applicants, the party leadership will select three names to forward to the county commissioners, who can select a replacement for long-time Clerk Taylor from those three names. If the commissioners do not select anyone from the nominations, the decision goes to Eight Judicial District Court Judge Scott Peasley who can name the new clerk from the nominations or from anyone else submitting an application.