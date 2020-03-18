Memorial Hospital of Converse County refutes a story being shared through another online media source about a break-in that occurred at the hospital last week.
According to MHCC Chief Operations Officer Karl Hertz, two adult males entered the open foyer of the MHCC Medical Office Building and “stole” the masks that are there for the public the evening of March 13.
“After they left the MOB they entered the hospital, saw a housekeeping cart and attempted to steal masks, gloves and toilet paper,” Hertz said.
Hospital employees alerted Douglas Police Department and turned over surveillance video. No arrests have been made and the hospital has removed all personal protective equipment from public areas.
“No building was broken into,” Hertz said. “The is really a non-issue that has been sensationalized.”
