Long-time Converse County Clerk Lucile Taylor unexpectedly announced her retirement Tuesday afternoon in a social media post.

The retirement will be effective as of Jan. 2, but Taylor said she will continue to help the county commissioners until they name a replacement.

Citing some health concerns, stress and a “weariness” as reasons for her departure. Taylor said she considered the clerk position the “job of a lifetime.”

The popular and long-serving Republican clerk was first elected to the position in 1998. She easily won re-election every four years since, including the most recent one in 2018. She is half-way through her latest four-year term.