COVID-19 cases grows to 82 in state

The number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew to 82 on Saturday morning as the Department of Health reported nine new cases in seven counties, including the first cases in Converse and Sublette counties.

The Health Department reported three new cases in Fremont County and one new case each in Converse, Johnson, Laramie, Sheridan, Sublette and Teton counties.

The Fremont County Incident Management Team, in its daily briefing, had predicted rapid growth in the number of cases in the county, noting that more than 400 county residents have been advised to self-isolate because of the virus.

“Based on the numbers we are seeing over the last week, the number of cases in Fremont County is growing at a rapid rate,” a statement from the team said.

However, Fremont County also joined Sheridan and Albany counties in reporting recoveries in two of its cases.

“On a more positive note, we are now considering potential discharges of some of the patients from this disease,” the statement said.

Statewide, the state Health Department is reporting 18 recoveries.

The number of cases on Saturday morning stood at 20 in Fremont County, 19 in Laramie County, 13 in Teton, eight in Natrona, six in Sheridan, five in Johnson and three in Carbon. Albany, Campbell, Converse, Goshen, Park, Sublette, Sweetwater and Washakie counties all reported one case.

The increase came after Wyoming officials on Friday extended for two weeks the public health orders closing some businesses and putting limits on gatherings.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, announced the three orders would remain in place until April 17.

Orignally set to end on April 3, the orders closed schools and businesses where 10 or more people are likely to gather such as bars, health clubs and theaters, closed personal service businesses such as hair salons and tattoo parlors and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

Gordon cited the spread of the virus into more than half of Wyoming’s counties as the reason for the extension.

“Because we’ve seen cases identified in additional counties and growth in the case numbers, it’s clear how important it is for us to take sustained action,” he said in a news release. “I understand the ongoing strain that these measures are having on businesses, workers and Wyoming communities. But it is imperative that our citizens respond to this public health crisis by staying home whenever possible and practicing proper social distancing when they must go out.”

Harrist said limiting contact between people is the best tool available for slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The state said restaurants will be allowed to remain open for curbside takeout or delivery service.