The VA Mobile Vet Center (MVC) is hosting a community outreach event in Douglas from 9:30 am. to 3:30 p.m. on August 19 for all veterans, service members and their families.

The MVC will be set up in the parking lot located on 4th Street and Richards Street (Cowboy Corner).

The event will focus on connecting combat veterans with free professional readjustment counseling to aid veterans and service members with a successful transition from military to civilian life or for issues related to traumatic events experienced during military service and combat deployments.

Vet center staff will be available to answer questions and assist veterans with enrolling into VA health care, provide referrals to local veteran service officers for compensation and disability claims, and provide VA benefits explanation and referrals.

Keep in mind weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel plans on short notice. For more outreach information, please contact the Casper Vet Center at 307-261-5355.