A number of Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were out on the road early one morning last week and stopped all semi trucks, tractor trailers and other pickups hauling commercial trailers for a weight and registration stop.

Troopers even came from Cheyenne to Douglas last week to help inspect truck drivers, vehicles and trailers, ensuring that each one was in compliance.

While it would seem likely that such compliance checks are routine (and they are in many places), there haven’t been any in the Douglas area for many years . . . but safety issues due to growing public pressure and a burgeoning traffic volume warranted it.

“It’s all about safety,” Lt. Randy Starky said. “We want to make sure that trucks are following safety guidelines, drivers are licensed and all paperwork is complete.”

Troopers were out on I-25, WYO 93 and 59, stopping truck traffic and advising them to make a stop at the Wyoming Department of Transportation office outside of Douglas to get checked out.

“We have a scale here to check weights and all of our troopers are level three inspectors,” Lt. Dan Wyrick said. “We’ll check anything from the weight to brakes.”

Check stops like these are performed around the state every few states and are conducted on all two- and four-lane highways.

“I don’t mind these stops even if they get me behind schedule,” truck driver Clifton Bowdish said. “It means that everyone is staying safe.”

He has been driving truck for 45 years and said inspections like these are necessary.

Any infraction will be cited but it’s not about how many tickets are issued.

“Some drivers are carrying hazardous materials,” Wyrick said. “If the brakes are worn down and haven’t been looked at recently, someone could die in an accident.”

The group moved on to the pull out at mile post 152 later in the morning to have a better flow with traffic. The troopers perform these spot inspections with a truck loaded with necessary equipment including a portable scale.

“We just want everyone to be safe,” Starky said. “It’s our number one priority.”