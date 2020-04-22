Homemade and heartfelt

The table was filled with cards of all shapes and sizes ready to be delivered. Some were in the shapes of hearts, some had pop-up flowers or balloons and all were made with the love and care of Douglas youngsters.
“Last week First Lady Jennie Gordon put a call out to all the youth in Wyoming to make cards to be sent to senior citizens around the state,” Boys and Girls Club of Douglas Director Michele Carter said. “We told our members about the mission and they stepped up in an awesome way.”
The First Lady’s mission is to get Wyoming youth to connect with senior citizens who can’t get out of their homes or facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Carter.
“All of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Wyoming are participating and the members in Douglas really embraced the project,” Carter said. “We only had a week but we received more than 50 cards in that short amount of time.”
The cards were collected in a drop box outside the club entrance and were sent down to Gordon’s office on Wednesday where they will be sent to seniors all over the state.
“This was a great project for the kids and their family members,” Carter said. “It provided a chance for parents to have a conversation about the pandemic, why the senior citizens are staying at home and why it’s important to let them know that they aren’t forgotten.”
(0) comments
