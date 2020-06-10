Smoking for a cause

A savory aroma dances through the crisp summer air as Richard Walker peels open the lid to his heavy metal smoker. Checking a burger, he stands on the back of his trailer while his daughters giggle through a game of cornhole on the ground below him.

As a local woman approaches the food truck, Walker tilts the bill of his baseball cap and takes her order.

The food, he says, is free of charge.

Walker’s truck and trailer barbecue set-up is a part of his family-founded non-profit, Here to Help Foundation of Wyoming. While he and his family drive around town almost daily serving food, the foundation also sponsors 15 food pantries throughout Wyoming, which provide non-perishable food, hygiene products and baby needs.

Although Walker doesn’t leave his customers with a bill, he accepts donations to help fund the pantries and spread his message.

“We just simply let these guys know that suicide is not an option,” he explains. “There’s always something else to do.”

Walker began the charity organization last December, before the pandemic and its restrictions and economic impacts.

“I woke up at three o’clock one morning, and God told me I needed to build our open box pantry,” he points out.

The Walker family began driving the food truck in late February after raising the money to purchase the trailer and smoker.

“I’ve seen them around town quite a bit. I’m glad I finally stopped and tried it because I love it,” customer Joslynn Sauer said during another stop later.

Along with serving Douglas, Walker has also scheduled barbecues and events with families and companies in Wheatland, Cheyenne, Casper and elsewhere in the state.

The Here to Help Foundation of Wyoming has also raised funds for families facing medial emergencies or destruction from natural disasters.

“We’re just here to help anybody,” Walker humbly says.

For information about locations of food pantries or other inquiries, you can contact the foundation at heretohelpwy@gmail.com