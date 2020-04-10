Updated at at 3:25 p.m.

Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 10.

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 10

Carbon: 4

Converse: 4

Crook: 3

Fremont: 40

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 58

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 30

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 53

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total 253

Increase for day: One in Campbell, two in Fremont, four in Laramie, three in Natrona, one in sweetwater, three in Teton

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 10

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 3

Carbon: 0

Converse: 8

Crook: 0

Fremont: 7

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 23

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 8

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 3

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 19

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 87

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, April 10

Albany: 1

Campbell: 6

Carbon: 3

Converse: 3

Crook: 0

Fremont: 9

Goshen: 1

Johnson: 9

Laramie: 22

Lincoln: 0

Natrona: 12

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Sheridan: 7

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 2

Teton: 22

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 2

Total: 105