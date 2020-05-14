Restaurant and Bar & Grill license holders will no longer be able to sell packaged beer and wine to go starting midnight Friday May 15, according to Kelly Hunt, a senior agent with the Wyoming Department of Revenue's Liquor Division.
Gov. Mark Gordon's third continuation order allowing an exception to be made to state law allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol only on the premises of the business will expire, bringing rules back to what they were prior to the pandemic.
Gov. Gordon's fourth continuation order allowing many businesses to open as long as they follow government guidelines and restrictions will begin May 15 and continue until May 31, unless it is revoked or extended by the Wyoming Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.