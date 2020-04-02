Forty-eight neighbors who kissed a bride in Thermopolis in October 1918 during a charivari all came down with Spanish influenza as a result, a Gillette newspaper reported as Wyoming struggled with its first major viral epidemic.

The Spanish influenza of 102 years ago, just as America had entered World War I in Europe, and Gillette’s struggle to control it, has a lot of similarities to the novel coronavirus now impacting the globe, the United States and individual states and communities.

Then, as now, residents talked about conspiracies as they questioned the state requiring the closure of all public places, including churches, public meetings, picture shows and “amusement places,” and even imposed some restrictions on the number of customers businesses could have at a time (five in Cheyenne) in hard-hit communities.

By the time the pandemic had run its course in Wyoming, an estimated 780 people of more than 8,000 individual cases had died, including entire families. Thousands of others survived the deadly “malady” that often became fatal as the respiratory illness quickly turned to pneumonia, reversing what started simply as a common cold.

So the charivari — an old-fashioned neighborhood wedding celebration for a new bride and groom — became fertile ground for the pandemic that was sweeping the world.

The Thermopolis couple had returned to their home outside the town after a honeymoon in Billings, Montana.

“The bride and groom were treated to an old-fashioned charivari, all present kissing the bride,” said C.Y. Beard of Cheyenne, the state health officer in 1918.

As a result, all 48 kissers contracted the dreaded illness.

Technology has certainly dramatically in the 102 years since the flu pandemic struck Gillette.

Just combing through issues of the two weekly newspapers in the community — one Republican and one Democrat — adds up to an unofficial count of about 50 cases of flu and 15 deaths in a single month from Oct. 10 through Nov. 11, 1918, when schools reopened after being closed for a month.

Immediately after that, spurred perhaps by a community celebration at the end of World War I, there was a relapse.

Through the end of January and well into March 1918, there were almost 90 new cases reported in the area (about 135 in all) and another 25 deaths. Most schools remained open during that time.

The victims were named weekly in issues of the two Gillette newspapers, with flu or pneumonia also listed as causes. There were likely many more reported cases and deaths than those written about in the Gillette News or Campbell County Record.

The newspapers were the social media of the times, and reports of the illness weren’t the only flu-related items filling the pages.

On Nov. 1, 1918 — the same issue in which the Gillette News reported the death of Miles Davis, 21, soon after his arrival to the National Training School in Moscow, Idaho, by train — Prof. Albert F. Porta of Oakland, Calif., suggested the influenza pandemic was related to “a certain conjunction of Jupiter with other planets” and since the planet arrangement was passing, the epidemic was on the wane.

Unfortunately, the death of Davis, the popular son of a beloved Gillette school teacher, was the first caused by the flu in Moscow, Idaho. Davis was a member of the vocational training corps called up for duty in the war, but he wasn’t able to take a physical before his death. His mother also arrived too late to see him before he succumbed to the illness.

The Oct. 18, 1918, issue of the Gillette News reported the first victim of influenza in the community was Ed Brown, a 27-year-old man who had just come to live on his mother’s homestead after the death of his wife in Iowa a few weeks before his death Oct. 13, 1918.

On Dec. 10 that year, his older brother, George S. Brown, 28, was released by the Army from overseas duty because of ill health and also died as a result of the flu. They are buried beside each other at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.

Like the debate today on modern social media, not everyone in Wyoming a century ago agreed on the need to close churches, schools, lodges, restaurants and theaters, and Gillette was no exception. Wyoming newspapers were full of news of the federal government’s recommendations in early October, and then the state health board’s ordered closures.

But there weren’t residents claiming newspapers were “hyping” the situation or causing fear, at least not on the pages of most publications in the area.

There were a variety of scams and illegal schemes, with some trying to take advantage of the health challenge out of greed. In that, there are several similarities with the coronavirus threat in the nation today.

And there were certainly those who refused to abide by the rules.

F.C. Marquiss, the Ford sales agent in Gillette and a Democratic candidate for the state Senate in 1918, brought that to light in a letter published Oct. 18, 1918, on the front page of the Gillette News.

He noted that the Anti-Saloon League had planned an educational program in Gillette area schools, but the closure of those schools meant the cancellation of those plans, and rightly so.

The closure order also included all churches, pool halls, picture shows, theaters and Red Cross rooms.

“But how about the saloon?” He wrote. “Was it locked up? No!”

“This ‘flue’ is a crowd disease,” he wrote. “Is this crowd at prayer meeting on Thursday night so much larger than the crowd at the saloon on the same night? … Don’t misunderstand us. We believe it should be rigidly enforced. But we do believe in a square deal.

“We (didn’t think) we had a square deal last winter when, for lack of coal, the schools and churches were ordered closed for the sake of the coal they would consume during their few open hours, while the breweries were allowed to run full blast 24 hours each day, destroying the food so badly needed by our allies and ourselves.

“Neither are we getting a square deal now when men are allowed to congregate in the saloon and leeringly wind their ‘flu-ey’ slobber affectionately around each other’s necks, then lurch out upon the streets, squirt their dirty expectorations upon our streets for you and me to carry home to our children, while anxious mothers, wives and sweethearts of the boys ‘over there’ are denied the poor comfort of sewing bandages in the Red Cross rooms across the way. We say there is something decidedly rotten several thousand miles this side of Denmark.”

Marquiss didn’t win the election a few weeks later, but he did bring into the open an issue that health authorities worried would have serious consequences across the state: noncompliance.

On Oct. 9, 1918, the Northern Wyoming Herald in Cody reported doctors in the town felt influenza wouldn’t “make an extensive headway” there unless “lack of cooperation on the part of several families said to have the disease in their homes is believed by the physicians to be the greatest danger to which the town is exposed, and unless they will agree to remain at home, rigid quarantine rules will be enforced or the cases isolated in temporary pest houses.”

That wasn’t the only threat for Wyoming, where many soldiers failed to return home from the war in France when the armistice was signed. Many of their deaths were from the influenza pandemic as well, something they contracted in American training camps.

So when peace reigned at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, towns and communities across the state celebrated with zeal. The shut-down communities forgot themselves for a short time.

In Douglas, the disease had been on the wane except for the three days after peace was declared, according to the Nov. 14, 1918, issue of the Douglas Budget.

“The peace celebration of the day before, it is thought, had some effect in giving wider spread to the disease, for the public in their enthusiasm, became careless,” the newspaper reported.

Much the same happened in Gillette, according to the the Gillette News.

“With the announcement of the news which spread broadcast over the nation Monday, that Germany had accepted the peace terms laid down by the allied generals in Europe, Gillette proceeded to celebrate the event,” according to the newspaper. “At exactly 1 o’clock the streets became filled with people who came from their homes to take part in the rejoicing and celebration. With the blowing of numerous whistles a parade of automobiles with horns blowing and all bells in town ringing zig-zagged back and forth over the principle streets.”

The next week, although schools and churches had reopened, there were 18 people sick and eight deaths recorded in Gillette from the flu. Those numbers fell dramatically in the following weeks.

Later that same week, it was unofficially official, according to the Moorcroft Democrat. There were 83,300 deaths in 46 cities across the nation from the pandemic Sept. 9 though Nov. 9, more than the estimated 50,000 American Expeditionary Force soldiers who died in the war from disease or accidents.

Some, like Christian Scientists in November 1918, suggested fear, much of it spread by newspapers, caused the deaths, not the flu itself.

Buffalo’s city sanitarian, Dr. W.C. Witte, said, “I have no doubt that many persons have contracted the disease through fear. People can deceive themselves into thinking they have a disease on the calendar, and doubtless many of them have thought themselves into their graves.”

Doctors, including U.S. Surgeon General Rupert Blue, reported said that “the present generation has been spoiled by having expert medical and nursing care readily available.” As a result, they didn’t know the difference of caring for those who were sick with mild cases in their homes and those who needed advanced medical care to survive, overwhelming nurses and doctors across the nation.

That’s an echo of some sentiments being expressed now with COVID-19.

There are a lot of similarities between the current pandemic and the Spanish flu of more than 100 years ago that swept through the nation, struck down so many Americans in their prime, set the stage among us for extreme selfishness on one hand and blessed giving on the other, and changed the landscape of the world in so many ways.

The 2020 health challenge has the possibility of doing the same, experts say. They point to history and encourage people to heed the tragic lessons that happened in a far different time but in the heart of many of the same places.