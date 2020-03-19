One week ago the 2020 Census kicked off and nearly 11 million people across the country have been counted.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping across the country, the field operations for the 2020 Census has been suspended until April 1.
The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.
For all other Census Bureau household and economic surveys separate from the 2020 Decennial Census, Bureau personnel will begin using phone calls instead of in-person visits. In the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, we are working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely.
The 2020 Census is available online at www.my2020census.gov through any online device.
