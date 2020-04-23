The county's two school districts and Converse County Emergency Management issued the following notice Thursday afternoon (April 23):
Converse County School District #1 and Converse County School District #2, in conjunction with Converse County Public Health and the Converse County Health Officer, are working together to consider plans for the rest of this school year and into the near future. Following guidance from Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Department of Health, modifications to current plans will be considered based on the data for our county, not dates. We are awaiting further guidance from governing bodies and will work to create plans as soon as possible. However, at this time, we are not considering a return to pre-COVID “school as usual,” and schools will remain totally closed under the statewide orders through May 1. We will share more information as it becomes available. ###
