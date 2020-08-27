EDIT:
6:45 p.m. we have received reports the fire is contained.
BREAKING NEWS: Large fire burning outside of Glenrock
WYO 95 out of Glenrock is closed in both directions due to a large fire between milepost 10 and milepost 15. Poor visibility is being reported, most likely to smoke. Be prepared to stop and expect delays.
According to recent eyewitness reports the back road from Top off the World to WYO 93 is also closed. The fire may possibly be attributed to lightening strikes. Aircraft are helping to fight the fire.
More information will be shared once it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.