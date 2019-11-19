Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW RETURNS TO MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL WYOMING WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES IN LOWER ELEVATIONS WITH 8 TO 10 INCHES IN THE SNOWY RANGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 25 MPH. * WHERE...CONVERSE COUNTY INCLUDING DOUGLAS AND BILL. ALBANY COUNTY INCLUDING LARAMIE...BOSLER. SOUTHERN CARBON COUNTY AND THE SIERRA MADRE RANGE TO INCLUDE SARATOGA...ENCAMPMENT AND ALBANY. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HUNTERS...HIKERS AND SNOW MOBILERS IN THE SNOWY RANGE STAND A HIGH RISK OF BECOMING DISORIENTED AND LOST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&