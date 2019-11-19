The Douglas-Budget print edition contains an incorrect address listed for city hall in the front page article, "To build or not to build, new home for city hall still up in the air." The error has been corrected in the e-edition. In the same article the building is said to be more than 50-years old, but the city has only been in the building about 30 years. We apologize for the error.
