The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors adopted the emergency rules created by the Wyoming Business Council for the first of three Wyoming Business Relief programs on May 29.

The rules now go to the attorney general and Governor Mark Gordon for final approval.

In creating the rules for the Business Interruption Stipend program, Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said, "Everyone in Wyoming thrives when our small businesses thrive, and right now they are fighting to rise to the unprecedent challenges that COVID-19 has presented. That’s why we wanted to focus on businesses first.

"We also didn't want to muddy the waters and make it difficult for applicants to understand the rules and make it difficult to implement the program."

It is expected Wyoming small business owners can begin applying sometime next week for the first of those programs, the Wyoming Business Interruption Stipend.

Business owners are encouraged to have their W-9 form handy, as it will make filling out the simple grant application even easier.

The program is for:

- For-profit businesses, including sole proprietors;

- headquartered or primarily operating in Wyoming;

- who employ 50 or fewer full-time employees;

- were established on or before the enactment of any applicable public health orders;

- and can show losses caused by government-mandated public health orders.

- Businesses who have not received federal funding and businesses who were required to close will be prioritized.

The Business Council will hold a series of Business Interruption Stipend program webinars for small business owners next week to explain the application process and answer questions. The other two relief grant programs are expected to launch in early July, and will be preceded by informational webinar opportunities.

Subscribe to the Business Council’s news releases at tinyurl.com/wbcpress for updates on webinars and program launches. The Wyoming Business Relief programs were created by the Wyoming Legislature and are funded by federal CARES Act money to mitigate financial losses caused by public health orders in reaction to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are committed to distributing this money to small business owners quickly through a simple, secure process,” Dorrell said. “We are proud to offer a helping hand to Wyoming’s business owners when they need it most.”

Visit here to register for one of next week’s webinars, view the rules in draft form, find our program FAQ and more information.