The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA) is making changes in response to the pandemic of COVID-19. We know all of you are also making changes and working to protect your families and communities. Our primary commitment is to the health and safety of survivors of stalking, dating violence, and domestic and sexual violence and their families. That has not and will not change during this pandemic.

The people with whom we work, our staff, their families, and our partners, include those who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Effective immediately, WCADVSA has implemented the following changes in response to the pandemic of COVID-19:

● WCADVSA staff is working remotely.

● We have cancelled or postponed in-person trainings, site visits, and events scheduled through the end of April. We will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions on an ongoing basis. Please check our website regularly for updates and information.

● We are working closely with our member domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy programs throughout the state to support their needs during this time.

● WCADVSA is not closed. WCADVSA remains open. You can reach us through our main line at 307-755-5481 and via message through our website. Normal office hours will continue to be 8:00 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Update on Victim Services: The domestic violence and sexual assault advocacy programs around the state are continuing to provide services but under increasingly difficult circumstances. Some of these services may be modified or provided in other ways. Please locate and check with your local program(wyomingdvsa.org/programs). Ask how you can help. They will likely be limited in their ability to take in and sanitize material donations, but monetary donations are always welcome and can assist in offsetting increased costs associated with this pandemic. Most programs have a crisis line. It is very often not just for a crisis, but for any kind of help or direction.

WCADVSA supports the efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to our families and communities. We appreciate all of our partners, health care professionals, first responders, and public officials who are making difficult decisions during these times.

For information on developing your own response, visit the Wyoming Department of Health coronavirus response page (https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/), as well as the CDC’s website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html). We will keep you posted as we have additional information or if things change for WCADVSA . Please take care of yourself and your family, loved ones, and communities during this time. For any questions, please contact info@wyomingdvsa.org.