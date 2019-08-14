The Wyoming State Fair Board announced today that they've chosen Courtny Conkle as the WSF's new manager.

Conkle – with deep roots in the fair community – brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the WSF, according to fair officials.

Conkle grew up in a fair family who runs concession businesses and she received an extensive and hands-on education by attending more than 300 fairs across 20 states with her parents before she was 16.

She has managed a 64-acre facility, as well as livestock and exhibits for the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma California, where she went on to be named interim chief executive officer and fair manager.

Recently Conkle served as the Lake County Fair Chief Executive Officer where she supervised 250 employees and 400 volunteers, and oversaw the grounds and events year-round.

“Courtny’s background in the fair industry and her professional accomplishments will be an amazing asset to the Wyoming State Fair as we move forward in the coming years,” said WSF Board Chairman Joe Rankin.

“Her love of fairs, drive and varied experience in this industry will be a guiding force as we continue to improve the state fair in both fair and non-fair times of the year,” he said.

Conkle has been a member of the Western Fairs Association (WFA) Board of Directors, International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions (IAFE) Young Professionals Initiative Chairwoman, WFA Blue Ribbon Foundation Board Liaison and is currently a student in the IAFE Institute of Fair Management. She will graduate from at the annual IAFE Convention in December.

“(Growing) up in and around fairs, I’m excited to bring my skill set, passion for the fair industry and deep love for agriculture to Wyoming,” Conkle said.

Conkle said it's always been a goal of hers to manage a state fair and stepping in as manager of the WSF is a dream come true.

The 2019 WSF is currently underway and will run through the Saturday, Aug. 17 in Douglas.

For more information on the fair visit www.wystatefair.com.