Music to our ears

Have you heard the new song, The Legend of Devil’s Tower? It’s likely you haven’t – unless you happen to be a parent of a Douglas Middle School (DMS) Honor Band member. Then, there’s a great chance you have.

Twenty-five DMS honor band students woke up early Monday morning, much earlier than usual. In homes around Douglas, teeth were brushed, faces scrubbed clean, lunches, clothes and instruments were packed as the students mentally prepared themselves for an important annual event: The North Platte Music District 8th Grade Honor Band gathering in Wheatland Feb. 24.

“There are seventh grade students in the honor band, too,” DMS Music Instructor Troy Brown was quick to add.

The bus, scheduled to depart at 7:15 a.m., was full of excited, rambunctious middle-schoolers. Once in Wheatland they rehearsed four songs for five hours before the concert at 3 p.m. at the middle school there.

Something spectacularly new this year is the addition of an original piece, The Legend of Devil’s Tower, which was composed specifically for the honor band students by master-composer Rob Grice.

The song debuted at the concert Monday.

“We’d talked about it for at least two years, that we wanted to commission a piece to be done. I think we spent $3,000. Wheatland’s Band Director Evan Bradley received a grant and we were able to get it done,” Brown explained, choosing international composer and educator Grice to work up the spectacular piece for their students.

It was just one of those things, he said.

“We get together and we decide, hey, let’s do this. It was expensive, more than our budgets. Evan had been successful with grants, found a matching grant and we started fundraising every other year selling cookie dough. We came up with $1,500. We make sure it goes back into good things for the kids. They’re all really good kids,” he said.

And how many band students can say they played a song composed specifically for them?

Not many.

During a midweek practice Wednesday, it was easy to find the middle school kids – you could hear them long before you could see them as they practiced on their numerous instruments.

They’d been practicing The Legend of Devil’s Tower for just three weeks, but the students’ hard efforts were paying off. The song, powerful and as legendary as its name implies, was ready – and so were the kids.

Their lineup: “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, “Flash Flood” by Chris Bernotas, “Abandoned Treasure Hunt” and “The Legend of Devil’s Tower.”

Honor band students who made the trip to Wheatland to participate and perform are Efren Hernandez, alto sax; Carson Hiser, alto sax; Crimson Barrett, baritone sax; Ella Erickson, bassoon; Cayleen LeLei, bassoon; Samantha Kyle, clarinet; Beth Loveless, clarinet; Dani Shoemake, clarinet; Ian Harford, Euphonium; Lilian Nava, flute; Sarah Russell, flute; Alexis Sines, flute; Madi Wells, flute; Shelby Senger, oboe; Payton Yost, oboe; Zoe Maue, percussion; Liam Williamson, percussion; Jossilynn McPherson, tenor sax; Mary Saint, tenor sax; Malachy Lehnen, trombone; Olivia Penfield, trombone; Kayla Sullivan, trombone; Cody Buster, trumpet; Jasmine Caskey, trumpet; and Jonathan Flury, trumpet.