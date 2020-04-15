Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15

Albany: 5

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 4

Converse: 8

Crook: 4

Fremont: 42

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 64

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 34

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 58

Uinta: 4

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total 287

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 4

Carbon: 0

Converse: 6

Crook: 0

Fremont: 8

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 0

Johnson: 3

Laramie: 26

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 10

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 4

Teton: 28

Uinta: 0

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 105

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14

Albany: 4

Big Horn: 0

Campbell: 9

Carbon: 3

Converse: 5

Crook: 0

Fremont: 13

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 10

Laramie: 32

Lincoln: 5

Natrona: 18

Niobrara: 0

Park: 1

Sheridan: 13

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 4

Teton: 37

Uinta: 3

Washakie: 2

Total: 164