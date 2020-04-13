Wyoming recorded its first death attributed to the coronavirus Monday.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Sean McCallister, chief executive officer for the Johnson County Healthcare Center, both confirmed that the person who died was an older man from Johnson County who had underlying health conditions that put him at a higher risk for complications from coronavirus.

McCallister said the man had been hospitalized for one day before his death.

“While we’ve learned most people who are infected are able to recover at home without medical care, we also know people who are aged 65 and older and people who have medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weak immune systems are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer.

Gov. Mark Gordon expressed sympathy for the man’s family in a statement.

"I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19,” Gordon said in a statement. “This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”

“First and foremost, JCHC wants to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the patient,” McCalister said in a statement quoted by the Buffalo Bulletin. “While we have yet to experience the magnitude of outbreak in Johnson County as some larger cities across the U.S., a related death is very sobering.”

Wyoming is the last state to see a death attributed to the coronavirus.

However, the state will probably see a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week of April and peak in mid-May, according to several health officials in the state.

Dr. Nick Stamato, chief of medical staff for Campbell County Health in Gillette, said most of the computer models for the spread of COVID-19 show a surge in cases in the last week of April, with the number cases in the state peaking in the first or second week of May.

Andy Fitzgerald, the hospital’s CEO, said the projections have actually improved over the last few weeks.

“As we’ve preached to our community to stay home, people are adhering to that,” he said. “Projections are headed in the right direction, that curve is flattening. The surges we expected are less today than even a week ago.”

In Fremont County, which has the third-highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, Dr. Brian Gee, the county’s health officer, warned that even after the number of new cases begins to decline, the public emergency will not be over.

“The peak has to come down,” he said. “We’re going to have to maintain these physical distancing tools we’ve been doing … onward into the spring and into the summer.”

On Monday, the state Health Department said five new cases had been detected in the state, bringing its total to 275. New cases were reported in Fremont, Laramie and Sweetwater counties.

Platte and Weston counties remain the only counties in the state without a confirmed coronavirus case.

As of Monday afternoon, Laramie County had 60 cases; Teton County had 56; Fremont County had 41; Natrona had 33; Sheridan had 12; Johnson and Campbell had 11; Sweetwater had nine; Converse had eight; Albany, Lincoln and Washakie had five; Carbon and Uinta had four, and Crook and Goshen had three. Big Horn, Hot Springs, Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties had one case each.

The number of those patients who had fully recovered also increased, growing by two on Monday to total 138.

The highest number of recoveries was found in Teton County at 35.