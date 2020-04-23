The seventh death in Wyoming attributed to the coronavirus was reported Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department said the victim was an older Teton County man who had been hospitalized in another state for treatment. The man had existing health conditions that put him at a higher risk for coronavirus complications, the department said.
No further details were immediately available.
Four Northern Arapaho tribal members died Monday from coronavirus complications. The state’s first two coronavirus deaths, in Laramie and Fremont counties, occurred last week.
