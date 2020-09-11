Converse County Public Health and Converse County Emergency Management Agency confirmed on Wed. Sept. 9, that five lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case was traced back to a local business.

These cases are considered to be a cluster. An outbreak is deemed a cluster when a contact investigation is completed and a single source for multiple cases is determined.

We believe that these people had visited the bar between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6,” CCEMA Director Russ Dalgarn said. “I’m fairly certain of the dates but I don’t want to confirm that.”

The county public health department is currently doing contract tracing for the five confirmed cases.

The contact tracing begins with an interview with the confirmed case who identifies household contacts and other contacts who they had contact with over their identified contagious period. When nonhousehold contacts are identified, Public Health contact tracing team works to contact these individuals directly, according to a press release from CCEMA.

“The five cases include both staff of the Waterhole and customers,” Dalgarn said Friday morning.

There is possibility that not all individuals or possible exposures have been contacted.

Anyone that was at The Waterhole bar from September 1st 2020 on, and has symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, chills, body aches, headaches, diarrhea, or change to their sense of taste or smell should be tested.

The number of county residents who tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 11, growing from eight to 19, between Sept. 5 and Sept 11.