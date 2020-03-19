**ATTENTION**

The following message comes from Sheila Harr at King's Portion regarding food distribution in Douglas. King's Portion will be providing weekly opportunities for food distribution to those who need it.

DOUGLAS COMMUNITY:

We know this is a trying time for our Community & Nation, with that being said, the KINGS PORTION will extend it's operating hours to the public for food bag distribution.

Last night was very effective with serving 83 families within 45 minutes, limiting exposure to 5 people at a time.

Below will be our operation protocol:

*EVERY TUESDAY @ NOON there will be a post for sign-ups of the food bags. Cutoff will be EVERY WEDNESDAY @ NOON

*EVERY THURSDAY FROM 4P-6P will be food bag pick-up, there will not be any other days available for pick-up

*Prayer teams will be available again for those wanting/needing prayer

*Questions can be directed to Sheila Harr @ 359-9158

This is a time to rally and stand together in faith and love for one another.

NEXT THURSDAYS FOOD ITEMS WILL BE:

- fresh pears

- bag of potatoes

- fresh oranges

- oatmeal

- chicken fillets