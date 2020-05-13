Food Bank of the Rockies distribution Saturday

The Food Bank of the Rockies will be offering a mobile food pantry for Converse County residents Saturday, May 16, from 1-3 p.m.
The food pantry is working with the county government in conjunction with Wyoming's First Lady Jenni Gordon through her Wyoming Hunger Initiative's COVID-19 Task Force.
Distribution will be at the Wyoming State Fairgrounds and cars should enter at the main gate off of West Yellowstone Highway by the statue. Food items will be handed out until all food has been distributed. No early birds are allowed and residents should not leave their car while in line.
