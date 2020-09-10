Converse County Emergency Management (CCEM) released public information regarding a cluster of five positive coronavirus cases in Douglas on Sept. 9. The cluster of positive cases has been attributed to the Waterhole Bar, according to county officials.
“Converse County Public Health in conjunction with Converse County Emergency Management received notification of five lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Sept. 9,” the report states.
In addition to the five confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, one probable case and 18 additional individuals were quarantined in Converse County.
A situation of this nature is considered to be a cluster.
An outbreak is deemed a cluster when a contact investigation is completed and a single source for multiple cases is determined, according to the CCEM press release.
CCEM officials stated anyone at the Waterhole Bar since Sept. 1 and has symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat, chills, body aches, headaches, diarrhea or any changes to their sense of taste or smell should be tested.
Those experiencing symptoms should contact the Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s COVID-19 hotline at (307) 358-7399.
