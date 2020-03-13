Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency and public health emergency Friday afternoon, March 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Gordon’s executive order is a result of an individual testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon in Sheridan County.
There are 137,445 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in 117 countries; 1,629 cases are identified within at least 46 states in the U.S. as of March 13, according to Gordon’s order.
“This situation may become too large in scope to be handled by the normal county and local government services,” Gordon said.
Gordon ordered the director of the Office of Homeland Security to take all appropriate and necessary actions, including but not limited to the partial or full mobilization of homeland security organizations and personnel in response to this “actual public health emergency" to insure the furnishing of adequately strained and equipped forces of homeland security personnel in time of need.
Additionally, the Wyoming National Guard is authorized via the order to provide aid to areas experiencing threats or dangers to public health and safety.
The Wyoming Department of Health was ordered at Gordon’s direction to take any necessary actions and to provide aid to those locations where there's a threat or danger to public health, safety and welfare.
