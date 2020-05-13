A Novel Graduation

It was a graduation like no other in the history of the school. The sun was high in the sky and the wind was blowing which normally wouldn’t matter for any other ceremony.

But this year was different. Completely different.

For the first time in Douglas High School history, graduates walked across the stage to collect their diploma outside on the school’s football field. Parents, friends and families were parked in vehicles on the north side of the field to cheer on and celebrate the students.

“The high school administration worked very hard to make sure the students would have their ceremony while still complying with the social distancing guidelines,” Douglas School District Superintendent Paige Fenton-Hughes explained.

That involved some interesting twists and turns along the way as officials worked to meet health restrictions and guidelines that shifted almost daily beneath their feet. But they were determined that DHS Class of 2020 would be honored for their hard work these past 12 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping across the world has caused some schools to either cancel or try to postpone graduation. Douglas would not be deterred.

“I’m very excited and very pleased,” Rhonda Gibb said before the festivities started Sunday morning - Mother’s Day. The mother of DHS senior Kyle said she was happy with how the school has honored the seniors during the pandemic.

“We thought we wouldn’t have graduation at all,” Gibb said. “They (the school administrators) have done a great job with the banners and signs all over town. They’ve gone above and beyond.”

Graduation was divided into two ceremonies to make sure that social distancing would be achieved. Students were spread six feet apart on the football field and brought their own lawn chairs for seating. Masks and gloves were also worn by students and administrators.

While the school band wasn’t able to participate in the ceremonies, music that was chosen by the senior class was still played over the loud-speakers for everyone to enjoy.

Friends and families were gathered in front of, inside or on top of their vehicles to watch. Some had large homemade signs to celebrate their student’s success. As graduates walked across the stage when their name was called, car horns honked and celebratory screams were let out.

The Douglas Volunteer Fire Department had a couple of their fire trucks on hand for each ceremony, and the volunteer firefighters made sure to honk the horn and turn on the siren to help congratulate the graduates.

Eleven students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average spoke in front of the crowd, eager to give their thanks to the school staff, friends and families.

“I’m sure graduating in masks and gloves are not what we wanted,” Christian Pellatz said during his speech. “But thanks to the administrators for putting on this ceremony because they believe we’re worth it.”

After all of the speeches and the diplomas were handed out, DHS Senior Class President AJ Yeaman led all the students to turn the tassels on their graduation caps.

“I’m extremely grateful to everyone who worked hard to make this happen,” student speaker Tessa Raba said. “I’d like to think that this ceremony is one for the history books.”