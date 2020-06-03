Converse County Commissioners voted in a unanimous decision Tuesday to approve $10 million in industrial development revenue bonds in an agreement with Slate Refining, LLC for the development of an old refinery north of Douglas on WYO 59.

The Midland, Texas company will use bond money to renovate the old Antelope Refinery on WYO 59 and restart production.

Commissioners Robert Short, Rick Grant and Jim Willox voiced their approval of the partnership between the county and Slate, saying it will bring more jobs and a boost to the local economy, in a downturn due to the oil, gas and coal bust, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The revenue bonds are for economic and commercial development in the state of Wyoming. They will allow this county to develop a resource which will help out not only our county but other counties as well,” Grant said.

Slate Refining LLC purchased the refinery last year from Genesis Energy with the intent of getting it up and running as quickly as possible.

The bonds, while approved by the county, do not actually use any county nor state money. The money for the bonds actually comes from private investors through the bonds, Willox explained.

“They are tax free bonds according to state statutes. The county isn’t loaning any money, it’s not government money being used,” Willox stated.

Going forward it’s up to Slate to carry through on legal matters and bonding agencies, Short said.

“I’m excited we’ll have Slate here in Converse County. This will expand opportunities locally. I appreciate their investment in Wyoming and our county,” Short said.

Slate plans on reopening the Antelope Refinery by the end of October and will employ up to 23 people for now, officials said.

The repayment of the bonds will be the sole responsibility of Slate.

Converse County Treasurer Joel Schell said the county is not liable for the bonds should Slate default.