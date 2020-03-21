23 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in WY

The Wyoming Department of Health announced Saturday, March 21, that Wyoming has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 18 the day before.
Counties that have confirmed cases include Teton, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan and Park.
Natrona, Park, Campbell and Carbon Counties have one confirmed case each while Teton County has two cases and Sheridan and Laramie Counties have four confirmed cases of the virus.
Fremont County has the highest number of confirmed cases with nine.
The Douglas Budget will update the situation throughout the day.
