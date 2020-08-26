County sees spike in COVID cases

The 30th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Converse County was announced by the co unty emergency management agency Monday evening.

The new confirmed case brought the total of active cases to seven with eight additional people quarantined who are connected to the active cases – huge increase since the county had no active cases before the start of the state fair Aug. 11. The active cases include those with symptoms and people who are asymptomatic, or not displaying any symptoms of the virus.

“Even if you aren’t displaying any symptoms you can still spread the virus,” Memorial Hospital of Converse County Infection Control nurse Giselle Grimes said.

Twelve counties in the state reported 24 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of people recovered from the virus increased to 31, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

“I believe that our active cases are coming from out of county,” MHCC Chief Nursing Officer Cristy Cobb said. “Folks have been traveling and bringing it back home.”

According to Health Department figures, the active cases included 557 with laboratory-confirmed cases and 82 with probable cases.

Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.

Health officials continue to recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands.

“We also tell people that if you are sick then stay home,” Cobb said. “That is the best thing that you can do.”

A spike in cases is expected, according to Cobb, but so far has attributed the lack of population to low COVID-19 cases.

“It’s been 160 days since the pandemic started and only two people who tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized,” Cobb said.