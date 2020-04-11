Converse County Emergency Management and Converse County Public Health received word of two additional COVID-19 positive cases in Converse County April 10, according to a press release issued last night.
Both individuals are female, with one in her 50s and the other in her 20s, and both individuals live in Rolling Hills.
Both are recovering at home and are connected with a previously known positive COVID-19 case.
These latest two positive cases mark numbers five and six in Converse County.
