Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNINGS CONTINUE FOR HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY ACROSS THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WYOMING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY FOR POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS DUE TO SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 8 INCHES. 9 TO 12 INCHES FOR THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH AT TIMES. * WHERE...NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND PINE RIDGE...INCLUDING CHADRON...CRAWFORD AND HARRISON. CONVERSE AND NIOBRARA COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING...INCLUDING LUSK...REDBIRD... MANVILLE... BILL AND DOUGLAS. NORTH LARAMIE RANGE. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. MAIN TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED TO OCCUR FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MID MORNING SUNDAY. FOR THE NORTH LARAMIE RANGE: HIKERS AND SNOWMOBILERS MAY BECOME DISORIENTED OR LOST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&