Converse County Public Health in conjunction with Converse County Emergency Management have announced the third positive COVID-19 case in Converse County today.
The individual who tested positive is a male in his 60s and lives in Douglas. His contact with the virus came from a person with a known-positive case.
The individual in Douglas is recovering at home.
For further information, please read the attached press release from Converse County Emergency Management.
