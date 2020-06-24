This park’s going to the dogs

Hudson’s golden fur shimmered in the afternoon sun as he lapped up tongue-fulls of water. He splashed a giggling little girl with water droplets, and the young golden retriever pranced to his owner, sat at her feet, and nudged a tennis ball toward her. He looked into her eyes, then at the ball, then back at her. She tossed the ball towards the middle of the fenced in area and he bounded after it in a flurry of furry ecstasy.

The City of Douglas served puppicinos and cut the ribbon for the new Marg Irons Dog Park June 17, officially opening it. According to Mayor Rene Kemper, the public has been allowed to use the park since the fences were erected at the beginning of the year.

A dog park has been a topic of discussion among city council since Bruce Jones served as mayor, according to his wife and Executive Director of the Laramie Peak Human Society (LPHS) Cathy Feezer-Jones.

“So many people come into the community and ask about the dog park, I think it’ll be a draw to the community,” Feezer-Jones said.

According to Kemper, the property for the park was donated by Randy Tobler in honor of his late wife Marge Irons. She said the funds for the construction came from a donation Wyoming Community Gas gave to the city, which they do every year.

Parks and Rec Supervisor Brandon Frye designed the park and put the project together, according to Kemper. “He did an amazing amount of work.”

The dog park has a water spout and bowl for dogs to use, along with several tennis and rubber balls. It’s also decorated with benches and areas for shade.

“We’ve got a new pup,” local dog owner Peter Blomberg said with a laugh. “So we’re excited that she can get in here and run around and chase other pups and not destroy stuff in our yard.”

Feezer-Jones said that even though they walk their dogs daily, they’ll also take them to the park.

“We have a high adoption rate, we think it’s partially because the dogs are so socialized,” she explained.

During the ribbon cutting, LPHS Social Media Coordinator Noel Black brought Maggie, a playful black mixed-breed to the ribbon cutting. Maggie wore a vest with yellow letters reading adopt me.

Black agreed that they planned on bringing dogs from the shelter to the park so that they could interact with other dogs in the community.

“They can be off the leash and really enjoy themselves,” Hudson’s owner Julie Schale said while patting his golden head. “Hudson is really social so I think he could spend all day here.”