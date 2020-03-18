Today Michael K. Davis, Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, issued an Emergency Order implementing measures to protect the health of the public and court personnel throughout Wyoming, while still permitting essential functions to proceed in a timely manner.
The order advises all district and circuit courts to suspend in-person proceedings, except in certain specified circumstances where required by law and the constitution. Judges are encouraged to use video or telephone conferencing to the extent possible, all civil trials should be rescheduled and reasonable attempts should be made to reschedule all criminal trials “subject to the requirement that defendants be provided speedy trials as required by law.”
“We are fortunate that our branch has invested in video technology and upgraded our hardware in recent years so that we can perform many judicial functions remotely,” Chief Justice Davis said.
He also encouraged individual judges to issue orders specific to their needs as this health situation evolves.
The full order can be found on the Court’s website.
