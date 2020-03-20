Office of State Lands and Investments
(File image)

**NOTICE**

Effective immediately, the Office of State Lands and Investments will remain open for business, but is asking the public to utilize phone and web-based communications as much as possible. Please contact us to address your needs or to arrange an appointment, and subscribe to receive email updates. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we take steps to ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and all Wyoming citizens.

CONTACT:

Office of State Lands and Investments

Herschler Building, 1E 122 W 25th ST Cheyenne, WY 82002

(307) 777-7331 | lands.wyo.gov

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.