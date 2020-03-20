**NOTICE**
Effective immediately, the Office of State Lands and Investments will remain open for business, but is asking the public to utilize phone and web-based communications as much as possible. Please contact us to address your needs or to arrange an appointment, and subscribe to receive email updates. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we take steps to ensure the safety of our employees, customers, and all Wyoming citizens.
CONTACT:
Office of State Lands and Investments
Herschler Building, 1E 122 W 25th ST Cheyenne, WY 82002
(307) 777-7331 | lands.wyo.gov
