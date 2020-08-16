Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county. Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Albany: 31
Big Horn: 1
Campbell: 33
Carbon: 128
Converse: 0
Crook: 1
Fremont: 103
Goshen: 23
Hot Springs: 3
Johnson: 3
Laramie: 66
Lincoln: 6
Natrona: 22
Niobrara: 0
Park: 39
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 20
Sublette: 1
Sweetwater: 23
Teton: 36
Uinta: 14
Washakie: 34
Weston: 2
Total: 590
------
Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Albany: 85
Big Horn: 33
Campbell: 122
Carbon: 142
Converse: 21
Crook: 11
Fremont: 462
Goshen: 34
Hot Springs: 20
Johnson: 20
Laramie: 375
Lincoln: 76
Natrona: 210
Niobrara: 1
Park: 132
Platte: 5
Sheridan: 64
Sublette: 32
Sweetwater: 260
Teton: 356
Uinta: 232
Washakie: 89
Weston: 7
Total 2,789
------
Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Albany: 10
Big Horn: 4
Campbell: 26
Carbon: 25
Converse: 10
Crook: 0
Fremont: 61
Goshen: 5
Hot Springs: 3
Johnson: 5
Laramie: 142
Lincoln: 26
Natrona: 38
Niobrara: 1
Park: 12
Platte: 1
Sheridan: 19
Sublette: 8
Sweetwater: 16
Teton: 33
Uinta: 44
Washakie: 8
Weston: 0
Total: 497
Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.
------
Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
Albany: 64
Big Horn: 35
Campbell: 114
Carbon: 39
Converse: 31
Crook: 10
Fremont: 408
Goshen: 16
Hot Springs: 20
Johnson: 21
Laramie: 449
Lincoln: 96
Natrona: 225
Niobrara: 2
Park: 105
Platte 5
Sheridan: 63
Sublette: 39
Sweetwater: 251
Teton: 352
Uinta: 260
Washakie: 58
Weston: 5
Total: 2,668
*A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.