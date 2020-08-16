Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county. Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

Albany: 31

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 128

Converse: 0

Crook: 1

Fremont: 103

Goshen: 23

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 3

Laramie: 66

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 22

Niobrara: 0

Park: 39

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 20

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 23

Teton: 36

Uinta: 14

Washakie: 34

Weston: 2

Total: 590

------

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

Albany: 85

Big Horn: 33

Campbell: 122

Carbon: 142

Converse: 21

Crook: 11

Fremont: 462

Goshen: 34

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 20

Laramie: 375

Lincoln: 76

Natrona: 210

Niobrara: 1

Park: 132

Platte: 5

Sheridan: 64

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 260

Teton: 356

Uinta: 232

Washakie: 89

Weston: 7

Total 2,789

------

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

Albany: 10

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 26

Carbon: 25

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 61

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 142

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 38

Niobrara: 1

Park: 12

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 19

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 16

Teton: 33

Uinta: 44

Washakie: 8

Weston: 0

Total: 497

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

------

Coronavirus recoveries by county as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.

Albany: 64

Big Horn: 35

Campbell: 114

Carbon: 39

Converse: 31

Crook: 10

Fremont: 408

Goshen: 16

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 449

Lincoln: 96

Natrona: 225

Niobrara: 2

Park: 105

Platte 5

Sheridan: 63

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 251

Teton: 352

Uinta: 260

Washakie: 58

Weston: 5

Total: 2,668

*A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.