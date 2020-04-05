Wyoming’s coronavirus case count reached 200 on Sunday as the state Department of Health reported 13 new cases in seven counties.
The Health Department reported new cases in Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Washakie counties. Teton had the biggest increase in case numbers, four, for a new total of 40.
As of Sunday evening, Laramie County had 44 cases; Teton had 40; Fremont had 37; Natrona had 23; Sheridan had 12; Johnson had eight; Campbell had six; Sweetwater had five; Albany, Carbon and Washakie counties had four each; Converse and Lincoln had three, and Goshen and Uinta counties each had two cases. Crook, Park and Sublette counties each had one case.
However, the Health Department also reported that the number of patients to recover from coronavirus also increased on Sunday, growing by three to total 50.
Laramie and Teton counties recorded 10 recoveries each, while Johnson County had seven and Fremont County had six.
More than 3,000 tests for coronavirus have been conducted in Wyoming since the virus reached the state. The state Public Health Laboratory has conducted 2,331, while private commercial laboratories have conducted 905.
Health Department officials recently said in an effort to preserve materials needed to conduct tests, the Public Health Laboratory will only test samples from high-priority patients, health care workers and first responders.
